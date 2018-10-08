Listen Live Sports

Kucova beats Ostapenko in 1st round at Hong Kong Open

October 8, 2018 10:27 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Kristina Kucova recorded her first WTA main draw victory in over a year when she beat Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Hong Kong Open on Monday.

Ostapenko struggled with a left wrist injury at the Wuhan Open and China Open but still managed to win the first set.

Kucova will next face lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova, who defeated Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3).

Eighth-seeded Alize Cornet, Luksika Kumkhum and Dayana Yastremska also moved into the second round.

