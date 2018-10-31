Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kvitova, Pliskova to lead Czechs in Fed Cup final against US

October 31, 2018 6:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will have its top-10 players available for next weekend’s Fed Cup final against the defending champion United States.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is ranked seventh, and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova have been named to lead the Czechs in their sixth final in eight years.

They won all five of those finals.

In doubles, Czech Republic captain Petr Pala selected Katerina Siniakova, a member of the No. 1 doubles pair, and Barbora Strycova for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt in Prague from Nov. 10-11.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Pliskova lost to Sloane Stephens of the United States 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. Kvitova lost all her group matches at the tournament.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.