The Associated Press
 
Lacazette missing atmosphere in French soccer stadiums

October 16, 2018 7:12 am
 
LYON, France (AP) — Alexandre Lacazette says Premier League crowds have nothing on the French.

The France striker, who is in his second season at Arsenal, says the atmosphere when he played in his home country with Lyon was better than in England.

Speaking to local newspaper Le Progres, Lacazette says “I miss the Ligue 1 atmosphere. In England, the fans are more spectators than supporters.”

The 27-year-old Lacazette joined Arsenal for a club record of 60 million euros ($68 million) in 2017. He scored 14 goals in 32 league appearances for the Gunners in his first season. Lacazette netted 129 overall for Lyon after coming through the youth academy.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

