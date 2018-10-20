Listen Live Sports

Lafayette’s defense keys 29-27 win over Bucknell

October 20, 2018 4:23 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean O’Malley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Lafayette beat Bucknell 29-27 on Saturday.

Jerry Powe chased down Bucknell quarterback Tarrin Earle from behind for a loss of 10 yards, setting up fourth-and-17 from near midfield with 1:22 left. Lafayette’s defensive put pressure on again as Earle tripped for a loss of 16, and the Leopards ran out the clock.

Lafayette (2-5, 1-2 Patriot League) had 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Logan Bitikofer threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns for Bucknell (1-7, 1-2). Justin Bethea caught four passes for 111 yards and a score.

Sterling Deary intercepted an O’Malley pass and returned it 41 yards to give Bucknell a 21-14 lead, but Lafayette scored the next 15 points.

Bitikofer and Bethea connected for a 40-yard touchdown with 4:25 left to cap the scoring as the 2-point conversion attempt was batted down.

