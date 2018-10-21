Listen Live Sports

LAFC sets MLS record for points in inaugural season with 57

October 21, 2018 7:55 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi scored two goals and Los Angeles FC tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Sunday to set an MLS record for points in an inaugural season with 57.

Los Angeles (16-8-9) is tied with second-place FC Dallas, two points behind Sporting Kansas City. LAFC plays at Kansas City on Sunday to end the regular season. Vancouver (12-13-8) was eliminated from the playoffs, sitting five points back of sixth-place Real Salt Lake.

Rossi opened the scoring in the fifth minute and he added his 12th goal of the season 10 minutes later for a 2-0 lead. The first goal came on a give-and-go with Carlos Vela, and the second was after a deflected cross fell to his feet at the far post.

Yordy Reyna pulled Vancouver to 2-1 in the 22nd minute on a penalty kick and Jordon Mutch tied it in the 65th with a strike from distance.

