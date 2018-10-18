Laine, Little score power-play goals, Jets top Canucks 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine and Bryan Little scored power-play goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Copp added a goal for Winnipeg (4-2-1).

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, playing the third game in a season-long six-game homestand (2-0-1).

Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks (4-3-0), who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Anders Nilsson stopped 28 shots for Vancouver, which finished its six-game road trip 3-3.

Byfuglien’s three-point game came in his first game back after missing two with an upper-body injury.

Little broke a 1-1 tie at 4:58 of the third period with a backhand shot that beat Nilsson. He also picked up an assist.

Laine beat Nilsson with a one-timer late in the first period. Copp made it 3-1 with 7:14 left in the third and Byfuglien scored his first of the season at 14:43.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period, and Vancouver tied it in the second.

Laine scored with 64 seconds remaining, taking a pass from Blake Wheeler across the front of the net and scoring past Nilsson on the stick side.

Horvat scored his fourth goal of the season on a great effort to get around Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba, hang on to a bouncing puck and shoot it past Hellebuyck at 12:54 of the second.

Vancouver continued a power play at the start of the third period, but wasn’t successful on its second man advantage in the game. Winnipeg was 2 for 2.

After giving his team the 2-1 lead at 4:58, Little hit the post. Copp then scored his first goal of the season when he banged in a bouncing puck in the crease at 12:45, and Byfuglien sealed it with 5:17 remaining.

NOTES: Wheeler’s goal was his 500th point with the Jets franchise. It ranks second behind Ilya Kovalchuk during his time with the Atlanta Thrashers. … After being outshot 7-1 six minutes in, Winnipeg ramped it up and had an 11-8 edge at the end of the opening period.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Hosts Arizona on Saturday

Vancouver: Hosts Boston on Saturday.

