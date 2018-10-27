Lakers-Spurs, Box

L.A. LAKERS (106)

James 13-21 7-8 35, Kuzma 6-14 0-0 15, McGee 4-5 1-2 9, Ball 2-8 0-2 6, Hart 3-10 1-2 9, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-2 4, Rondo 4-8 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Stephenson 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 41-86 11-18 106.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-5 2-2 4, Aldridge 7-16 1-2 15, Forbes 6-10 3-5 16, DeRozan 14-23 2-2 30, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 6-15 4-5 16, Gasol 4-5 3-4 11, Mills 3-5 2-2 10, Belinelli 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 44-91 19-24 110.

L.A. Lakers 36 24 28 18—106 San Antonio 29 25 33 23—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 13-33 (Kuzma 3-8, Stephenson 2-3, Rondo 2-4, Ball 2-5, James 2-6, Hart 2-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1), San Antonio 3-16 (Mills 2-2, Forbes 1-3, Gasol 0-1, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Cunningham 0-2, Belinelli 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 42 (James 11), San Antonio 49 (DeRozan, Gasol 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 19 (Rondo 5), San Antonio 20 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 25, San Antonio 17. Technicals_Stephenson, Gay. A_18,589 (18,581).

