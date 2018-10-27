Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Spurs, Box

October 27, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (106)

James 13-21 7-8 35, Kuzma 6-14 0-0 15, McGee 4-5 1-2 9, Ball 2-8 0-2 6, Hart 3-10 1-2 9, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-2 4, Rondo 4-8 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Stephenson 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 41-86 11-18 106.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-5 2-2 4, Aldridge 7-16 1-2 15, Forbes 6-10 3-5 16, DeRozan 14-23 2-2 30, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 6-15 4-5 16, Gasol 4-5 3-4 11, Mills 3-5 2-2 10, Belinelli 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 44-91 19-24 110.

L.A. Lakers 36 24 28 18—106
San Antonio 29 25 33 23—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 13-33 (Kuzma 3-8, Stephenson 2-3, Rondo 2-4, Ball 2-5, James 2-6, Hart 2-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1), San Antonio 3-16 (Mills 2-2, Forbes 1-3, Gasol 0-1, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Cunningham 0-2, Belinelli 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 42 (James 11), San Antonio 49 (DeRozan, Gasol 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 19 (Rondo 5), San Antonio 20 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 25, San Antonio 17. Technicals_Stephenson, Gay. A_18,589 (18,581).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory