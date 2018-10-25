Lakers-Suns, Box

L.A. LAKERS (131)

James 7-16 4-4 19, Kuzma 7-15 3-3 17, McGee 8-13 3-6 20, Ball 5-9 1-1 12, Hart 5-8 1-2 15, Mykhailiuk 1-6 1-2 4, Williams 3-4 1-2 7, Zubac 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 10-14 2-2 23, Caldwell-Pope 6-14 1-1 14. Totals 52-100 17-23 131.

PHOENIX (113)

Ariza 4-9 3-4 14, Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Ayton 11-14 0-1 22, Canaan 2-8 0-0 4, Booker 8-16 5-7 23, Bridges 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 4-10 0-0 10, Warren 3-8 3-4 10, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 5-7 4-5 14, Crawford 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-84 15-21 113.

L.A. Lakers 32 44 30 25—131 Phoenix 30 24 32 27—113

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-28 (Hart 4-6, McGee 1-2, Stephenson 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Ball 1-3, James 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, Kuzma 0-2), Phoenix 10-31 (Ariza 3-6, Booker 2-6, Jackson 2-6, Warren 1-2, Crawford 1-3, Anderson 1-3, Bridges 0-1, Canaan 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 43 (Stephenson 8), Phoenix 44 (Ayton, Chandler 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 34 (James 10), Phoenix 27 (Booker 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 19, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Booker. A_18,055 (18,422).

