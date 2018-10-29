Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lakers-Timberwolves, Box

October 29, 2018 10:36 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (120)

James 11-23 4-5 29, Kuzma 8-18 1-2 19, McGee 6-8 1-2 13, Ball 2-6 0-0 4, Ingram 9-18 3-4 24, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Rondo 6-9 0-0 13, Stephenson 4-10 1-2 11, Hart 2-8 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-104 10-15 120.

MINNESOTA (124)

Butler 12-20 2-2 32, Gibson 3-7 2-4 8, Towns 7-18 8-8 25, Teague 2-12 5-5 9, Okogie 6-13 4-4 17, Tolliver 4-4 0-0 10, Dieng 3-5 2-2 9, Rose 4-16 3-5 11, Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 42-98 26-30 124.

L.A. Lakers 32 34 28 26—120
Minnesota 36 28 29 31—124

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-33 (Ingram 3-5, James 3-6, Stephenson 2-4, Kuzma 2-7, Rondo 1-2, Hart 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Ball 0-4), Minnesota 14-29 (Butler 6-7, Towns 3-6, Tolliver 2-2, Jones 1-2, Dieng 1-2, Okogie 1-5, Rose 0-1, Teague 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 48 (James 10), Minnesota 51 (Towns 16). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (Rondo 8), Minnesota 26 (Rose 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Minnesota 14. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Dieng, Towns. A_18,978 (19,356).

