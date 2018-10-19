Lakers-Trail Blazers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (119)

Ingram 7-15 2-4 16, James 9-16 8-9 26, McGee 5-6 3-4 13, Rondo 6-13 0-0 13, Caldwell-Pope 1-3 2-2 5, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 5-15 4-5 15, Ball 2-7 2-2 7, Hart 8-12 1-3 20, Stephenson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 45-93 22-29 119.

PORTLAND (128)

Layman 1-4 0-0 3, Aminu 1-10 3-4 5, Nurkic 7-14 2-2 16, Lillard 9-21 8-8 28, McCollum 6-17 6-6 21, Harkless 3-5 0-0 7, Collins 3-4 0-0 6, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 2-6 0-0 5, Turner 5-8 3-4 13, Stauskas 7-11 5-5 24. Totals 44-100 27-29 128.

L.A. Lakers 31 32 28 28—119 Portland 34 31 28 35—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 7-30 (Hart 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-1, Rondo 1-2, Ball 1-4, Kuzma 1-7, Stephenson 0-3, James 0-4, Ingram 0-4), Portland 13-37 (Stauskas 5-8, McCollum 3-6, Lillard 2-7, Harkless 1-2, Curry 1-2, Layman 1-4, Collins 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Aminu 0-6). Fouled Out_Rondo. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (James 12), Portland 54 (Nurkic 9). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (Rondo 11), Portland 21 (Turner 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 26, Portland 26. A_19,996 (19,393).

