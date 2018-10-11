Listen Live Sports

...

Lakers-Warriors most-watched NBA preseason game ever on ESPN

October 11, 2018 7:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James’ first game against the Warriors as a Laker drew nearly 2 million viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched preseason game ever.

The Lakers’ 123-113 victory Wednesday night in Las Vegas was watched by 1.98 million viewers, the network said Thursday. A spokesman says that is the most viewers for an NBA preseason game on any network since at least 1994, which is as far back as the records go.

James developed a rivalry with the Warriors while meeting them in a record four straight NBA Finals while he played in Cleveland. His move to Los Angeles in July put him in the same division as the two-time defending champions.

