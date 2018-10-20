Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lamar rolls on the ground to upset Sam Houston St. 41-23

October 20, 2018 8:07 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Darrel Colbert Jr. scored late in the first half and early in the third quarter as Lamar built a lead and went on to upset Sam Houston State 41-23 on Saturday.

Lamar (3-4, 2-3 Southland Conference) was trailing 13-10 when Colbert busted in from the 14 to take a 17-13 lead with 2:55 remaining in the first half. On the first series in the third quarter Colbert capped an 82-yard drive by scoring from the 8 for a 24-13 lead and the Cardinals were up 34-23 at the end of the third after Myles Wanza broke for a 35-yard TD run.

Wanza rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and A.J. Walker added 121 yards rushing on 23 carries as Lamar racked up 435 yards rushing while limiting the Bearkats to 79 yards on the ground. The Cardinals amassed 566 total yards to SHSU’s 382.

Lamar had lost four straight games before beating Incarnate Word last week. The Bearkats (4-3, 3-2) had won three consecutive games before losing to Lamar.

Ty Brock threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns for SHSU.

