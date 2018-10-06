Last-play field goal lifts Maine over Villanova 13-10

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kenny Doak kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal on the final play of the game, lifting Maine to a 13-10 win over Villanova on Saturday.

Maine, taking over on its 17 with 1:39 to play, converted a third-and-1 and got 20 yards on an Isaia Robinson pass to Jaquan Blair to get into Villanova territory. Three more plays netted nine yards before the Black Bears took a timeout with three seconds left. Doak, a sophomore from Pennsylvania, beat his previous-best by 14 yards.

The Black Bears (3-2, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) ended a four-game losing streak in the series. They had 308 yards while holding the Wildcats (3-3, 0-3) to 181.

Both starting quarterbacks threw two interceptions. The teams traded field goals in the first half and 2-yard touchdown runs — Jo Fitzpatrick for Maine, Aaron Forbes for Villanova — in the third quarter.

The Wildcats were 3 of 13 on third downs.

