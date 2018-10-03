Listen Live Sports

Late Insigne strike earns Napoli 1-0 win over Liverpool

October 3, 2018 5:04 pm
 
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 90th minute to give Napoli a 1-0 win over a surprisingly listless Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Having threatened all night without anything to show for it besides Dries Mertens’ volley off the crossbar, Napoli finally broke through when Insigne redirected a cross from Jose Callejon by the far post.

The victory vaulted Napoli atop Group C with four points, one ahead of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, which beat Red Star Belgrade 6-1 in the other group match Wednesday. Red Star, which held Napoli to a scoreless draw in the opening round of matches, is last with one point.

With Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken off injured on a stretcher early in the first half, the Reds were unable to place a single shot on target before the break.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly didn’t allow Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s most dangerous striker, any room at all.

One Liverpool fan was injured in clashes with Napoli supporters the night before the match. There was also a flare thrown into the area where Liverpool supporters sat inside the stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

