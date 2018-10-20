Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lauer leads the way in Drake’s 28-17 win over Dayton

October 20, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Drew Lauer had 28 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead Drake to a 28-17 win against Dayton on Saturday.

Drake (4-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) has won four of its last five, and the Bulldogs defense has surrendered just 13.4 points a contest over that stretch.

Richie Warfield put Dayton on the board first with a 1-yard plunge before Lauer ended a five-play, 69-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to tie it at 7. Joseph Bruni’s 22-yard field goal with 9:55 left before halftime marked the last lead for the Flyers.

Grant Kraemer threw a 6-yard TD pass to Steven Doran just before halftime, and with 3:32 left in the third, Kraemer connected again with Doran on a 2-yard scoring pass for a 21-10 lead. Lauer carried it in from 12 yards out early in the fourth for an 18-point lead. Doran finished with 93-yards rushing on six carries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jack Cook paced Dayton (3-4, 2-2) with 194 yards passing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle