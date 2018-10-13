Listen Live Sports

Lawrence throws for 426 yards, 3 TDs, USD beats Dayton 36-34

October 13, 2018 10:14 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Lawrence passed for 426 yards and three touchdowns and Emilio Martinez had 123 yards rushing and two scores on 18 carries to help San Diego beat Dayton 36-34 on Saturday night for the Toreros’ 24th consecutive win in Pioneer League play.

Martinez added five receptions for 52 yards and Michael Bandy had 11 receptions for 201 yards and a score. Lawrence completed 28 of 42 passes and moved into second on the program’s career list with 97 touchdown passes. The four-year starter needs 17 more to break the record set by Josh Johnson, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

San Diego (4-2, 3-0) hasn’t lost a PFL game since a 13-12 setback to Dayton (3-4, 2-2) on Oct. 10, 2015 and has won 32 consecutive conference games at home.

Jack Cook hit Adam Trautman for a 28-yard touchdown to pull Dayton to 23-21 late in the third, but Martinez scored on a 29-yard run and, after a Dayton punt, Bandy’s 74-yard catch-and-run made it 36-21 with 11:18 to play.

Trautman scored on a 4-yard reception that trimmed Dayton’s deficit to 36-34 but Cook’s pass on the 2-point conversion try fell incomplete.

Lawrence hit Hagmaier for a 33-yard touchdown to trim USD’s deficit to 14-13 early in the second quarter and, after Kim Mahoney recovered a muffed punt at the 2, Martinez’s scoring run on the next play gave the Toreros a six-point lead with 6:34 left in the half.

Cook was 29-of-40 passing for 432 yards and four scores and added a 9-yard touchdown run for Dayton. Ryan Skibinski had eight receptions for 117 yards and two TDs.

