Lawrence throws for 5 TDs in 51-34 San Diego win

October 6, 2018 4:19 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Anthony Lawrence threw for 354 yards and five touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to Emilio Martinez, and San Diego beat Morehead State 51-34 on Saturday.

San Diego (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) scored on its first three drives, with Lawrence hitting Michael Bandy on a 9-yard TD pass on the opening possession and Martinez and Terrence Smith each running for scores. Lawrence, who completed 19 of 30 passes, hit Christian Brooks on a 5-yard TD pass and the Toreros led 31-14 at halftime.

Lawrence hit Cooper Hagmaier on a 3-yard scoring pass and Martinez’s long TD made it 44-20 in the third quarter. Dalton Kincaid pulled in an 8-yard TD pass in the fourth.

Lawson Page threw for three TD passes and ran for 100 yards and a score for Morehead State (1-4, 0-2). Jovan Smith’s 68-yard TD run was the Eagles’ longest rushing play of the season.

