Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LeMay helps Charlotte pull away from W. Kentucky, 40-14

October 13, 2018 7:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Benny LeMay had 17 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte used the third quarter to pull away from Western Kentucky for a 40-14 win on Saturday.

The win was the program’s largest margin of victory as a member of Conference USA.

Following a 9-7 lead at halftime, Charlotte (3-3, 2-1) took control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to subdue the Hilltoppers (1-5, 0-2). The 49ers gained 164 yards in 21 plays in three successive touchdown drives to seal the contest.

Evan Shirreffs 1-yard run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to make it 16-7. Following the Hilltoppers’ three-and-out, LeMay’s 9-yard TD run ended a nine-play, 62-yard drive. Then, on Western Kentucky’s (1-5, 0-2) first play of its next drive, Juwan Foggie intercepted Davis Shanley at the Hilltoppers’ 27-yard line to set up a short field. Aaron McCalister ran it in from 14 yards out to make it 30-7 with 3:25 left in the third.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Shanley threw for 154 yards and was intercepted twice by Foggie.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth