Li Na tops fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Li Na has received the most support in the first fan vote for the International Tennis Hall of Fame, followed by Goran Ivanisevic and Mary Pierce.

Results of the six-week online balloting for fans were announced Tuesday. The Hall did not say how many people participated.

Li will get a 3 percent boost to her total for the overall vote by the main selection panel, which includes members of the Hall, journalists and tennis historians. Ivanisevic gets 2 percent, and Pierce 1 percent.

Li, a two-time major champion from China, could become the first player from Asia elected to the Hall.

Advertisement

The Class of 2019 will be announced in January. There are five other candidates: Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Bruguera, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Conchita Martinez and Thomas Muster.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.