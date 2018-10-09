Listen Live Sports

Li Na tops fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

October 9, 2018 10:01 am
 
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Li Na has received the most support in the first fan vote for the International Tennis Hall of Fame, followed by Goran Ivanisevic and Mary Pierce.

Results of the six-week online balloting for fans were announced Tuesday. The Hall did not say how many people participated.

Li will get a 3 percent boost to her total for the overall vote by the main selection panel, which includes members of the Hall, journalists and tennis historians. Ivanisevic gets 2 percent, and Pierce 1 percent.

Li, a two-time major champion from China, could become the first player from Asia elected to the Hall.

The Class of 2019 will be announced in January. There are five other candidates: Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Bruguera, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Conchita Martinez and Thomas Muster.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

