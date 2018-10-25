Lightning-Avalanche Sum

Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1 Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 3 (Stamkos), 6:24 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 4-8-12_24. Colorado 11-6-5_22.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 4-1-1 (22 shots-22 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 4-1-2 (24-23).

A_16,753 (18,007). T_2:24.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Andrew Smith.

