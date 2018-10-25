Lightning-Avalanche Sum

|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|1—1
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 3 (Stamkos), 6:24 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 4-8-12_24. Colorado 11-6-6_23.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-1-1 (23 shots-23 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 4-0-2 (24-23).
T_2:24.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Andrew Smith.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.