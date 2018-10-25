Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Avalanche Sums

October 25, 2018 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1
Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 3:11; Jost, COL, (hooking), 9:04; Killorn, TB, (hooking), 17:10.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dano, COL, Major (fighting), 3:50; Gourde, TB, Major (fighting), 3:50; Rantanen, COL, (holding), 7:56; Killorn, TB, (slashing), 17:00.

Third Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 3 (Stamkos), 6:24 (pp). Penalties_Barrie, COL, (hooking), 4:35; Stralman, TB, (delay of game), 13:49.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 4-8-12_24. Colorado 11-6-5_22.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 4-1-1 (22 shots-22 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 4-1-2 (24-23).

A_16,753 (18,007). T_2:24.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb