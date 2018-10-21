Lightning-Blackhawks Sum

Tampa Bay 1 3 2—6 Chicago 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Hedman), 3:21. 2, Chicago, Fortin 1 (Rutta, Keith), 11:40.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 2 (McDonagh, Point), 4:22. 4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 4 (Palat, Point), 12:07 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 5 (Kucherov), 14:01.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Hedman 2 (Miller, Girardi), 10:03. 7, Chicago, Kampf 1 (Davidson, Rutta), 15:17. 8, Chicago, Schmaltz 1 (Kane, Seabrook), 16:12 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Callahan 2 (Miller), 17:55.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-33-10_55. Chicago 17-6-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 2-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Ward 3-1-2 (54-49).

A_21,012 (19,717). T_2:28.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.

