Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Blackhawks Sum

October 21, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 1 3 2—6
Chicago 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Hedman), 3:21. 2, Chicago, Fortin 1 (Rutta, Keith), 11:40.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 2 (McDonagh, Point), 4:22. 4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 4 (Palat, Point), 12:07 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 5 (Kucherov), 14:01.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Hedman 2 (Miller, Girardi), 10:03. 7, Chicago, Kampf 1 (Davidson, Rutta), 15:17. 8, Chicago, Schmaltz 1 (Kane, Seabrook), 16:12 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Callahan 2 (Miller), 17:55.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-33-10_55. Chicago 17-6-13_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 2-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Ward 3-1-2 (54-49).

A_21,012 (19,717). T_2:28.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born