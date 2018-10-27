Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Coyotes Sum

October 27, 2018 11:57 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1
Arizona 3 2 2—7

First Period_1, Arizona, Oesterle 1 (Hinostroza, Richardson), 6:55. 2, Arizona, Keller 5 (Galchenyuk, Demers), 8:51. 3, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Perlini, Goligoski), 12:57.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Hinostroza 3 (Goligoski, Raanta), 8:26. 5, Arizona, Grabner 1 (Richardson), 11:48 (sh).

Third Period_6, Arizona, Grabner 2, 8:59 (sh). 7, Tampa Bay, Erne 1 (Johnson, Gourde), 9:27 (pp). 8, Arizona, Panik 1, 12:50.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-7-11_31. Arizona 9-14-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 5; Arizona 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 2-1-0 (30 shots-23 saves). Arizona, Raanta 3-4-0 (31-30).

A_13,623 (17,125). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Pierre Racicot.

