Lightning-Golden Knights Sums

October 26, 2018 8:51 pm
 
Tampa Bay 2 1 0—3
Vegas 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 4, 3:05. 2, Vegas, Theodore 1 (Carpenter), 5:31. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 6 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 16:38. Penalties_Paquette, TB, (interference), 10:21; Point, TB, (holding), 14:02.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, J.Miller 3 (Killorn, Sergachev), 4:47 (pp). Penalties_Reaves, VGK, (holding), 3:08; Vegas bench, served by Reaves (delay of game), 4:47; Coburn, TB, (tripping), 8:20.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Tuch), 1:47 (pp). Penalties_Girardi, TB, (tripping), 1:16.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-16-1_23. Vegas 12-6-13_31.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-1-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Vegas, Fleury 4-4-1 (23-20).

A_18,207 (17,367). T_2:39.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Andrew Smith.

