Lightning have 33-shot 2nd period, beat Blackhawks 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning peppered the Chicago Blackhawks with 33 shots in a three-goal second period in a 6-3 victory Sunday night.

The 33 shots are the most in a period since 1997-98, when shots by period became an official NHL statistic.

Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each had a goal and assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde also scored as Tampa Bay fired a team-record 55 shots. Ryan Callahan added an empty-netter with 2:05 left.

Blackhawks rookie Alexandre Fortin scored his first NHL goal to tie it late in the first. David Kampf and Nick Schmaltz scored late in the third period for Chicago.

SABRES 4, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Ristolainen scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period, and Buffalo overcame a two-goal deficit to complete a Southern California sweep.

Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner scored 1:28 apart in the second period to even it before Ristolainen ripped a rising slap shot through traffic and past former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller for his first goal of the season. Patrik Berglund added an empty-net goal as the Sabres followed up a blowout win over Los Angeles with a comeback in Orange County. Okposo had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hutton made 26 saves. Sam Steel scored his first NHL goal and Kiefer Sherwood had his second for the Ducks.

FLAMES 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Garnet Hathaway each scored twice, backup goalie David Rittich made 44 saves and Calgary beat New York.

Rittich, an undrafted 26-year-old goaltender from the Czech Republic, allowed only Mika Zibanejad’s power-play goal in the third period.

