Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lille strengthens hold on 2nd in French league

October 6, 2018 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Lille moved within five points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Saturday.

Jonathan Bamba scored twice against his former club and also set up Lille’s third goal from Nicolas Pepe.

PSG hosts Lyon on Sunday looking to extend its perfect start to nine straight wins.

Lille moved three points clear of Montpellier, which was held at last-place Guingamp to 1-1 in a match that both sides finished with 10 men.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Also, Lebo Mothiba scored twice for Strasbourg in a 2-2 draw at Angers; Amiens beat Dijon 1-0; and Nimes and Reims finished scoreless.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn