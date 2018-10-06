Listen Live Sports

Lions move CB LeBlanc to active roster, waive TE Valles

October 6, 2018 5:20 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to the active roster from the practice squad and waived tight end Hakeem Valles.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed cornerback Dee Virgin to the practice squad and released safety Rolan Milligan.

LeBlanc started nine games in 2016 and one last season for the Chicago Bears.

Virgin returns to Detroit after being waived earlier in the week. He appeared in three of the Lions’ first four games this season.

Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

