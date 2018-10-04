Listen Live Sports

LIU to unify campuses into 1 Division I sports program

October 4, 2018 8:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Long Island University will unify its Brooklyn and Post campuses into one Division I sports program beginning next year.

Effective in the fall of 2019, the university will elevate seven current Post programs to Division I, including expanding its membership in the Northeast Conference with men’s cross country, men’s lacrosse and football, which will make the transition to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

LIU teams will continue competing in their current conferences for the remainder of the 2018-19 academic year.

The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying the colors of both campuses would be combined for a blue and gold uniform, and that students and alumni can choose the team’s mascot.

