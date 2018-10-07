The longest field goals in National Football League history:

64 — Matt Prater, Denver vs. Tennessee, Dec. 8, 2013

63 — x-Tom Dempsey, New Orleans vs. Detroit, Nov. 8, 1970

63 — Jason Elam, Denver vs. Jacksonville, Oct. 25, 1998

63 — Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Denver, Sept. 12, 2011

63 — David Akers, San Francisco at Green Bay, Sept. 9, 2012

63 — x-Graham Gano, Carolina vs. N.Y. Giants, Oct. 7, 2018

62 — x-Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Oct. 22, 2006

62 — Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Oakland (Mexico City), Nov, 19, 2017

61 — Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Cleveland, Dec. 27, 2009

61 — Jay Feely, Arizona vs. Buffalo, Oct. 14, 2012

61 — Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Detroit, Dec. 16, 2013 (dome)

61 — Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis at Minnesota, Nov. 8, 2015

61 — x-Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants, Sept. 24, 2017

x-game-ending field goal

