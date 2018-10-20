Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lopez leads North Alabama past Jackson State 24-7

October 20, 2018 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Christian Lopez passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards and another score to propel North Alabama to a 24-7 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

The Lions (5-3), one of three FCS independent teams, built their lead behind a dominant defense and steady play from Lopez, who completed 14 of 23 passes. North Alabama allowed just four first downs and 65 total yards in building a big lead after three quarters.

Lopez scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and sandwiched a second-quarter 23-yard TD strike to Donzell Polite and a 42-yard TD toss to Cortez Hall around Chandler Carrera’s 23-yard field goal for the three-score advantage.

The Tigers (3-3) got on the scoreboard when Keshawn Harper ran it in from the 3-yard line with 10:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Lions piled up 365 yards of offense, while holding the Tigers to 163.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle