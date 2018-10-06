Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisiana-Lafayette stays perfect against Texas State, 42-27

October 6, 2018 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Elijah Mitchell ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette snapped a three-game losing streak by topping Texas State, 42-27 for its first Sun Belt victory of the season Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns now are unbeaten in seven games all-time against Texas State and have outscored the Bobcats 103-40 in three games in San Marcos.

Trey Ragas, who finished with 100 yards on 21 carries, got the Cajuns on the board by punching in from the 1 in the first quarter. Mitchell scored on a pair of runs in the second quarter to help push the lead to 28-0 at intermission.

Tyler Vitt threw 36 yards to Jeremiah Haydel and caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Hutch White to get the Bobcats (1-4, 0-2) to 28-13, but UL-Lafayette (2-3, 1-1) answered with a six-yard run by Mitchell.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vitt finished 28 of 39 for 296 yards and three touchdowns after hitting Keenen Brown for two scores in the fourth quarter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn