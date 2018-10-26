Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Tech ends FAU’s 10-game home winning streak 21-13

October 26, 2018 10:09 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — J’Mar Smith threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana Tech beat Florida Atlantic 21-13 on Friday night to snap the Owls’ 10-game home winning streak.

Louisiana Tech (6-2, 4-1 Conference USA), which is bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half for a 14-10 lead.

Smith found Teddy Veal in the end zone to extend Louisiana Tech’s lead to 21-13 with 8:27 remaining. FAU appeared to get the ball back with just over two minutes left, but Louisiana Tech’s drive was extended after a 15-yard penalty on the punt.

Jaqwis Dancy rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown for Louisiana Tech. Defensive end Jaylon Ferguson broke the C-USA career sack record in the first half with his 38th.

Rafe Peavey made his first start of the season, replacing seven-game starter Chris Robison, and was 15-of-26 passing with an interception for FAU (3-5, 1-3). Devin Singletary carried it 19 times for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Singletary scored on the opening drive for his nation-leading 15th rushing touchdown of the season. He’s tied with quarterbacks Eric Crouch and Colin Kaepernick for 11th in FBS history with 59 rushing touchdowns.

