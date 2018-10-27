Listen Live Sports

Love leads Spartans to first win; 50-37 over UNLV

October 27, 2018 10:18 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josh Love threw four touchdown passes, two in the decisive third quarter, and San Jose State earned its first win of the season with a 50-37 win over UNLV on Saturday night.

Love threw a 37-yard touchdown to Tre Walker 34 seconds before halftime to put the Spartans up 24-21. Love tossed a 1-yard score to Brett Foley on the first drive after intermission, and later, threw a 9-yard score to Tre Hartley for a 38-21 lead.

Early in the fourth, Dakari Monroe intercepted Max Gilliam and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown and the Spartans were up 47-28. Monroe intercepted Gilliam earlier with San Jose (1-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference) holding a 14-7 lead.

Love was 25-for-36 passing for 335 yards, Walker finished with five catches for 104 yards and Tyler Nevens had 103 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown.

Gilliam threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns but was also intercepted three times for the Runnin’ Rebels (2-6, 0-4).

