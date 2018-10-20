Lovett, Princeton hold off Harvard 29-21

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — John Lovett ran for one touchdown and threw for another to lead Princeton to a 29-21 win over Harvard on Saturday.

Charie Volker added two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the 49-yard clincher with 2:10 left for the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League).

After Tom Stewart’s second touchdown pass for the Crimson (3-3, 1-2) in the final minute, Princeton recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Lovett opened the scoring with a 33-yard dash around right end out of shotgun formation and Tavish Rice followed with his first career field goal. Harvard cut the deficit to 10-7 on Aaro Shampkin’s 5-yard TD run late in the second quarter.

The teams combined for five touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Jesper Horsted’s spectacular catch of a 20-yard pass from Lovett and Volker’s 1-yard run making it 22-7 with 4:49 to go.

Lovett completed 15 of 31 passes for 207 yards with Horsted catching 10 for 126. Stewart was 19 of 35 for 223 with 132 yards coming in the fourth quarter and Shampkin had 123 yards rushing.

