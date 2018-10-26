Listen Live Sports

Maggie Dixon Classic: Event on brother Jaime’s TCU campus

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Maggie Dixon Classic will be played on the TCU campus where her brother is the men’s coach.

TCU announced Friday that its women’s home game Dec. 2 against Army has been designated the 13th annual Maggie Dixon Classic.

The classic honors Maggie Dixon, who died at 28 from heart arrhythmia in April 2006. Just weeks before, she led Army to its first women’s NCAA Tournament.

Jamie Dixon, going into his third season as TCU’s men’s coach, says it’s fitting to host the Maggie Dixon Classic on the TCU campus.

“It’s extra special for me and my family that the game will be against Army, where Maggie coached and where the first Classic was played,” Dixon said.

