Magic-76ers, Box

ORLANDO (115)

Gordon 7-12 6-9 20, Isaac 3-8 0-2 8, Vucevic 10-15 3-3 27, Augustin 2-7 5-5 9, Fournier 12-23 1-1 31, Iwundu 0-4 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 5-14 2-2 15, Grant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-90 17-22 115.

PHILADELPHIA (116)

Covington 4-7 1-1 12, Saric 4-12 2-2 13, Embiid 13-26 3-4 32, B.Simmons 2-3 0-0 4, Fultz 4-11 0-0 8, Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, McConnell 4-7 0-0 8, Shamet 0-4 0-0 0, Redick 10-20 3-3 31, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-94 9-10 116.

Orlando 32 20 34 29—115 Philadelphia 30 33 26 27—116

3-Point Goals_Orlando 16-29 (Fournier 6-10, Vucevic 4-4, Ross 3-5, Isaac 2-3, Bamba 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Augustin 0-2), Philadelphia 17-34 (Redick 8-13, Covington 3-5, Embiid 3-5, Saric 3-8, Shamet 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Vucevic 13), Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 10). Assists_Orlando 31 (Vucevic 12), Philadelphia 33 (Fultz 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Philadelphia 21. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Fournier. A_20,300 (20,478).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.