Magic-76ers, Box

ORLANDO (114)

Gordon 4-9 2-2 10, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Vucevic 9-17 2-2 20, Augustin 4-7 1-2 12, Fournier 1-11 0-0 3, Iwundu 2-4 2-3 6, Frazier Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-2 0-2 4, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Bamba 4-5 2-4 12, Briscoe 5-8 0-0 11, J.Simmons 1-5 4-4 6, Ross 5-9 0-2 13, Grant 2-4 1-1 5, Caupain 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-91 14-22 114.

PHILADELPHIA (120)

Covington 3-5 0-0 9, Saric 1-6 6-6 8, Embiid 9-15 2-3 21, B.Simmons 3-6 3-4 9, Fultz 5-12 1-2 12, Muscala 1-5 0-0 2, Bolden 1-3 1-2 4, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, A.Johnson 1-4 2-2 4, McConnell 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 2-2 5, Shamet 3-6 4-4 12, Redick 2-4 6-7 12, Milton 0-2 0-0 0, Korkmaz 6-8 3-4 18. Totals 38-81 30-36 120.

Orlando 24 25 29 36—114 Philadelphia 30 30 33 27—120

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-24 (Ross 3-4, Augustin 3-4, Bamba 2-2, Briscoe 1-1, Fournier 1-7, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Vucevic 0-3), Philadelphia 14-39 (Covington 3-5, Korkmaz 3-5, Redick 2-3, Shamet 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Bolden 1-2, Fultz 1-4, Embiid 1-6, Muscala 0-4, Saric 0-4). Fouled Out_Martin. Rebounds_Orlando 35 (Gordon 7), Philadelphia 48 (Muscala, Embiid 7). Assists_Orlando 27 (Augustin 6), Philadelphia 25 (B.Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 33, Philadelphia 30. Technicals_J.Simmons. A_12,005 (20,478).

