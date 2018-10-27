Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Bucks, Box

October 27, 2018 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 0-6 2-2 2, Gordon 3-15 3-4 9, Vucevic 7-10 2-2 16, Augustin 4-9 0-0 11, Fournier 4-12 1-1 10, Iwundu 2-5 2-2 6, Martin 1-6 2-2 4, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 2-5 1-2 7, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Simmons 3-10 2-2 10, Grant 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 33-101 15-17 91.

MILWAUKEE (113)

Middleton 4-9 8-8 18, Antetokounmpo 9-12 3-4 21, Lopez 4-5 1-1 11, Bledsoe 2-7 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 2-7 0-0 4, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Snell 3-5 1-2 7, DiVincenzo 6-9 2-2 15, Connaughton 3-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 41-82 21-23 113.

Orlando 25 26 17 23— 91
Milwaukee 30 35 28 20—113

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-43 (Augustin 3-8, Bamba 2-3, Simmons 2-4, Grant 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Ross 1-7, Martin 0-3, Isaac 0-3, Gordon 0-6), Milwaukee 10-30 (Brogdon 2-2, Lopez 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-4, Dellavedova 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Maker 0-1, Henson 0-1, Snell 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 42 (Vucevic 9), Milwaukee 57 (Ilyasova 10). Assists_Orlando 21 (Augustin, Ross 4), Milwaukee 24 (Ilyasova 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Milwaukee 19. A_17,341 (17,500).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory