Magic-Bucks, Box

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 0-6 2-2 2, Gordon 3-15 3-4 9, Vucevic 7-10 2-2 16, Augustin 4-9 0-0 11, Fournier 4-12 1-1 10, Iwundu 2-5 2-2 6, Martin 1-6 2-2 4, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 2-5 1-2 7, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Simmons 3-10 2-2 10, Grant 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 33-101 15-17 91.

MILWAUKEE (113)

Middleton 4-9 8-8 18, Antetokounmpo 9-12 3-4 21, Lopez 4-5 1-1 11, Bledsoe 2-7 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 2-7 0-0 4, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Snell 3-5 1-2 7, DiVincenzo 6-9 2-2 15, Connaughton 3-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 41-82 21-23 113.

Orlando 25 26 17 23— 91 Milwaukee 30 35 28 20—113

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-43 (Augustin 3-8, Bamba 2-3, Simmons 2-4, Grant 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Ross 1-7, Martin 0-3, Isaac 0-3, Gordon 0-6), Milwaukee 10-30 (Brogdon 2-2, Lopez 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-4, Dellavedova 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Maker 0-1, Henson 0-1, Snell 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 42 (Vucevic 9), Milwaukee 57 (Ilyasova 10). Assists_Orlando 21 (Augustin, Ross 4), Milwaukee 24 (Ilyasova 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Milwaukee 19. A_17,341 (17,500).

