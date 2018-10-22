Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Celtics, Box

October 22, 2018 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 8-12 0-0 18, Gordon 5-11 1-2 13, Vucevic 11-18 1-2 24, Augustin 3-13 1-2 10, Fournier 5-13 2-2 14, Bamba 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 3-8 0-0 6, Simmons 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 38-93 7-10 93.

BOSTON (90)

Tatum 3-12 1-2 7, Hayward 4-8 0-0 11, Horford 5-13 4-4 15, Irving 10-19 0-0 22, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-5 1-2 7, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 3-5 1-1 7, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 4-8 0-0 9, Rozier 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 37-91 7-9 90.

Orlando 28 20 27 18—93
Boston 19 26 25 20—90

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-35 (Augustin 3-7, Isaac 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Gordon 2-5, Vucevic 1-2, Grant 0-1, Bamba 0-2, Simmons 0-4, Ross 0-5), Boston 9-40 (Hayward 3-5, Irving 2-8, Smart 1-4, Brown 1-4, Rozier 1-5, Horford 1-7, Ojeleye 0-1, Yabusele 0-1, Tatum 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Isaac, Vucevic 12), Boston 51 (Tatum 10). Assists_Orlando 28 (Augustin, Fournier 10), Boston 21 (Irving 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Boston 15. A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore