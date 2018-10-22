Magic-Celtics, Box

ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 8-12 0-0 18, Gordon 5-11 1-2 13, Vucevic 11-18 1-2 24, Augustin 3-13 1-2 10, Fournier 5-13 2-2 14, Bamba 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 3-8 0-0 6, Simmons 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 38-93 7-10 93.

BOSTON (90)

Tatum 3-12 1-2 7, Hayward 4-8 0-0 11, Horford 5-13 4-4 15, Irving 10-19 0-0 22, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-5 1-2 7, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 3-5 1-1 7, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 4-8 0-0 9, Rozier 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 37-91 7-9 90.

Orlando 28 20 27 18—93 Boston 19 26 25 20—90

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-35 (Augustin 3-7, Isaac 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Gordon 2-5, Vucevic 1-2, Grant 0-1, Bamba 0-2, Simmons 0-4, Ross 0-5), Boston 9-40 (Hayward 3-5, Irving 2-8, Smart 1-4, Brown 1-4, Rozier 1-5, Horford 1-7, Ojeleye 0-1, Yabusele 0-1, Tatum 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Isaac, Vucevic 12), Boston 51 (Tatum 10). Assists_Orlando 28 (Augustin, Fournier 10), Boston 21 (Irving 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Boston 15. A_18,624 (18,624).

