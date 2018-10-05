Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|19
|6
|6
|63
|65
|38
|New York
|19
|7
|5
|62
|57
|32
|New York City FC
|15
|9
|8
|53
|55
|41
|Columbus
|13
|9
|9
|48
|39
|38
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|5
|47
|43
|45
|Montreal
|12
|15
|4
|40
|42
|52
|D.C. United
|10
|11
|8
|38
|53
|48
|New England
|8
|11
|11
|35
|44
|49
|Toronto FC
|9
|15
|6
|33
|54
|58
|Chicago
|8
|16
|7
|31
|46
|57
|Orlando City
|7
|18
|4
|25
|40
|66
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|15
|6
|9
|54
|49
|38
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|8
|7
|52
|55
|37
|Los Angeles FC
|14
|8
|8
|50
|58
|46
|Portland
|13
|9
|9
|48
|46
|45
|Seattle
|14
|11
|5
|47
|41
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|7
|46
|50
|50
|LA Galaxy
|12
|11
|8
|44
|60
|59
|Vancouver
|11
|12
|7
|40
|47
|59
|Minnesota United
|11
|16
|3
|36
|45
|58
|Houston
|9
|13
|8
|35
|50
|45
|Colorado
|6
|18
|6
|24
|32
|59
|San Jose
|4
|19
|8
|20
|47
|66
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.
New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
New York at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.