Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|20
|6
|6
|66
|67
|39
|New York
|20
|7
|5
|65
|60
|33
|New York City FC
|15
|9
|8
|53
|55
|41
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|5
|50
|48
|46
|Columbus
|13
|10
|9
|48
|39
|41
|Montreal
|13
|15
|4
|43
|45
|52
|D.C. United
|10
|11
|8
|38
|53
|48
|New England
|8
|12
|11
|35
|45
|51
|Toronto FC
|9
|16
|6
|33
|55
|60
|Chicago
|8
|16
|7
|31
|46
|57
|Orlando City
|7
|19
|4
|25
|40
|68
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|16
|6
|9
|57
|51
|38
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|8
|8
|53
|56
|38
|Los Angeles FC
|15
|8
|8
|53
|61
|46
|Portland
|14
|9
|9
|51
|50
|46
|Seattle
|14
|11
|5
|47
|41
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|12
|7
|46
|51
|54
|LA Galaxy
|12
|11
|9
|45
|61
|60
|Vancouver
|12
|12
|7
|43
|49
|60
|Minnesota United
|11
|17
|3
|36
|46
|63
|Houston
|9
|13
|8
|35
|50
|45
|Colorado
|6
|19
|6
|24
|32
|62
|San Jose
|4
|20
|8
|20
|48
|69
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Montreal 3, Columbus 0
Atlanta United FC 2, New England 1
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota United 1
FC Dallas 2, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0
Portland 4, Real Salt Lake 1
New York 3, San Jose 1
Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.