Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 20 6 6 66 67 39 New York 20 7 5 65 60 33 New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41 Philadelphia 15 12 5 50 48 46 Columbus 13 10 9 48 39 41 Montreal 13 15 4 43 45 52 D.C. United 11 11 8 41 55 49 New England 8 12 11 35 45 51 Toronto FC 9 16 6 33 55 60 Chicago 8 17 7 31 47 59 Orlando City 7 19 4 25 40 68 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 16 6 9 57 51 38 Sporting Kansas City 15 8 8 53 56 38 Los Angeles FC 15 8 8 53 61 46 Portland 14 9 9 51 50 46 Seattle 15 11 5 50 45 33 Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 51 54 LA Galaxy 12 11 9 45 61 60 Vancouver 12 12 7 43 49 60 Minnesota United 11 17 3 36 46 63 Houston 9 14 8 35 51 49 Colorado 6 19 6 24 32 62 San Jose 4 20 8 20 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 6

Montreal 3, Columbus 0

Atlanta United FC 2, New England 1

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota United 1

FC Dallas 2, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Portland 4, Real Salt Lake 1

New York 3, San Jose 1

Sunday, October 7

D.C. United 2, Chicago 1

Monday, October 8

Seattle 4, Houston 1

Friday, October 12

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

