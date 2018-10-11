Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

October 11, 2018 2:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 20 6 6 66 67 39
New York 20 7 5 65 60 33
New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41
Philadelphia 15 12 5 50 48 46
Columbus 13 10 9 48 39 41
Montreal 13 15 4 43 45 52
D.C. United 11 11 8 41 55 49
New England 8 12 11 35 45 51
Toronto FC 9 16 6 33 55 60
Chicago 8 17 7 31 47 59
Orlando City 7 19 4 25 40 68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 16 6 9 57 51 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 8 53 56 38
Los Angeles FC 15 8 8 53 61 46
Portland 14 9 9 51 50 46
Seattle 15 11 5 50 45 33
Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 51 54
LA Galaxy 12 11 9 45 61 60
Vancouver 12 12 7 43 49 60
Minnesota United 11 17 3 36 46 63
Houston 9 14 8 35 51 49
Colorado 6 19 6 24 32 62
San Jose 4 20 8 20 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, October 12

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 17

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 18

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 21

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown