Major League Soccer

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|20
|6
|6
|66
|67
|39
|New York
|20
|7
|5
|65
|60
|33
|New York City FC
|15
|9
|8
|53
|55
|41
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|5
|50
|48
|46
|Columbus
|13
|10
|9
|48
|39
|41
|Montreal
|13
|15
|4
|43
|45
|52
|D.C. United
|11
|11
|8
|41
|55
|49
|New England
|8
|12
|11
|35
|45
|51
|Toronto FC
|9
|16
|6
|33
|55
|60
|Chicago
|8
|17
|7
|31
|47
|59
|Orlando City
|7
|19
|4
|25
|40
|68
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|16
|6
|9
|57
|51
|38
|Los Angeles FC
|16
|8
|8
|56
|65
|48
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|8
|8
|53
|56
|38
|Portland
|14
|9
|9
|51
|50
|46
|Seattle
|15
|11
|5
|50
|45
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|12
|7
|46
|51
|54
|LA Galaxy
|12
|11
|9
|45
|61
|60
|Vancouver
|12
|12
|7
|43
|49
|60
|Minnesota United
|11
|17
|3
|36
|46
|63
|Houston
|9
|15
|8
|35
|53
|53
|Colorado
|6
|19
|6
|24
|32
|62
|San Jose
|4
|20
|8
|20
|48
|69
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Los Angeles FC 4, Houston 2
Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
