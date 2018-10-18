Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 20 6 6 66 67 39 New York 20 7 5 65 60 33 New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41 Philadelphia 15 12 5 50 48 46 Columbus 13 10 9 48 39 41 D.C. United 13 11 8 47 57 49 Montreal 13 15 4 43 45 52 New England 9 12 11 38 47 51 Toronto FC 9 17 6 33 55 61 Chicago 8 17 7 31 47 59 Orlando City 7 21 4 25 41 72 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 16 7 9 57 51 39 Sporting Kansas City 16 8 8 56 60 39 Los Angeles FC 16 8 8 56 65 48 Seattle 16 11 5 53 47 34 Portland 14 9 9 51 50 46 Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 51 54 LA Galaxy 12 11 9 45 61 60 Vancouver 12 13 7 43 50 64 Minnesota United 11 18 3 36 46 65 Houston 9 15 8 35 53 53 Colorado 7 19 6 27 34 62 San Jose 4 20 8 20 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 17

D.C. United 1, Toronto FC 0

Seattle 2, Orlando City 1

Advertisement

Sporting Kansas City 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday, October 18

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 21

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 28

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.