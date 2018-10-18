Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|20
|6
|6
|66
|67
|39
|New York
|20
|7
|5
|65
|60
|33
|New York City FC
|15
|9
|8
|53
|55
|41
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|5
|50
|48
|46
|Columbus
|13
|10
|9
|48
|39
|41
|D.C. United
|13
|11
|8
|47
|57
|49
|Montreal
|13
|15
|4
|43
|45
|52
|New England
|9
|13
|11
|38
|48
|55
|Toronto FC
|9
|17
|6
|33
|55
|61
|Chicago
|8
|17
|7
|31
|47
|59
|Orlando City
|7
|21
|4
|25
|41
|72
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|16
|7
|9
|57
|51
|39
|Sporting Kansas City
|16
|8
|8
|56
|60
|39
|Los Angeles FC
|16
|8
|8
|56
|65
|48
|Seattle
|16
|11
|5
|53
|47
|34
|Portland
|14
|9
|9
|51
|50
|46
|Real Salt Lake
|14
|12
|7
|49
|55
|55
|LA Galaxy
|12
|11
|9
|45
|61
|60
|Vancouver
|12
|13
|7
|43
|50
|64
|Minnesota United
|11
|18
|3
|36
|46
|65
|Houston
|9
|15
|8
|35
|53
|53
|Colorado
|7
|19
|6
|27
|34
|62
|San Jose
|4
|20
|8
|20
|48
|69
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
D.C. United 1, Toronto FC 0
Seattle 2, Orlando City 1
Sporting Kansas City 4, Vancouver 1
Real Salt Lake 4, New England 1
Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
