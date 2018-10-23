Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Soccer

October 23, 2018 2:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Atlanta 21 6 6 69 69 40
x-New York 21 7 5 68 61 33
x-New York City FC 15 10 8 53 56 44
x-Philadelphia 15 13 5 50 48 47
D.C. United 14 11 8 50 60 50
Columbus 13 11 9 48 40 43
Montreal 14 15 4 46 47 52
New England 9 13 11 38 48 55
Toronto FC 9 18 6 33 55 63
Chicago 8 18 7 31 48 61
Orlando City 8 21 4 28 43 73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Sporting Kansas City 17 8 8 59 63 39
x-Los Angeles FC 16 8 9 57 67 50
x-FC Dallas 16 8 9 57 51 42
x-Seattle 17 11 5 56 50 36
Portland 15 9 9 54 53 46
Real Salt Lake 14 13 7 49 55 58
LA Galaxy 13 11 9 48 64 61
Vancouver 12 13 8 44 52 66
Minnesota United 11 19 3 36 47 68
Houston 9 16 8 35 55 56
Colorado 7 19 7 28 34 62
San Jose 4 20 9 21 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday, October 17

D.C. United 1, Toronto FC 0

Seattle 2, Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday, October 18

Real Salt Lake 4, New England 1

Sunday, October 21

Atlanta 2, Chicago 1

D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1

Montreal 2, Toronto FC 0

New York 1, Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Colorado 0, San Jose 0, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United 1

Portland 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, October 28

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

