Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Atlanta
|21
|6
|6
|69
|69
|40
|x-New York
|21
|7
|5
|68
|61
|33
|x-New York City FC
|15
|10
|8
|53
|56
|44
|x-Philadelphia
|15
|13
|5
|50
|48
|47
|x-D.C. United
|14
|11
|8
|50
|60
|50
|Columbus
|13
|11
|9
|48
|40
|43
|Montreal
|14
|15
|4
|46
|47
|52
|New England
|9
|13
|11
|38
|48
|55
|Toronto FC
|9
|18
|6
|33
|55
|63
|Chicago
|8
|18
|7
|31
|48
|61
|Orlando City
|8
|21
|4
|28
|43
|73
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|17
|8
|8
|59
|63
|39
|x-Los Angeles FC
|16
|8
|9
|57
|67
|50
|x-FC Dallas
|16
|8
|9
|57
|51
|42
|x-Seattle
|17
|11
|5
|56
|50
|36
|x-Portland
|15
|9
|9
|54
|53
|46
|Real Salt Lake
|14
|13
|7
|49
|55
|58
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|9
|48
|64
|61
|Vancouver
|12
|13
|8
|44
|52
|66
|Minnesota United
|11
|19
|3
|36
|47
|68
|Houston
|9
|16
|8
|35
|55
|56
|Colorado
|7
|19
|7
|28
|34
|62
|San Jose
|4
|20
|9
|21
|48
|69
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-clinched playoff berth
___
D.C. United 1, Toronto FC 0
Seattle 2, Orlando City 1
Sporting Kansas City 4, Vancouver 1
Real Salt Lake 4, New England 1
Atlanta 2, Chicago 1
D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1
Montreal 2, Toronto FC 0
New York 1, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 2, Columbus 1
Colorado 0, San Jose 0, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United 1
Portland 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.