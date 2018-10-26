Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA x-Atlanta 21 6 6 69 69 40 x-New York 21 7 5 68 61 33 x-New York City FC 15 10 8 53 56 44 x-Philadelphia 15 13 5 50 48 47 x-D.C. United 14 11 8 50 60 50 Columbus 13 11 9 48 40 43 Montreal 14 15 4 46 47 52 New England 9 13 11 38 48 55 Toronto FC 9 18 6 33 55 63 Chicago 8 18 7 31 48 61 Orlando City 8 21 4 28 43 73 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA x-Sporting Kansas City 17 8 8 59 63 39 x-Los Angeles FC 16 8 9 57 67 50 x-FC Dallas 16 8 9 57 51 42 x-Seattle 17 11 5 56 50 36 x-Portland 15 9 9 54 53 46 Real Salt Lake 14 13 7 49 55 58 LA Galaxy 13 11 9 48 64 61 Vancouver 12 13 8 44 52 66 Minnesota United 11 19 3 36 47 68 Houston 9 16 8 35 55 56 Colorado 7 19 7 28 34 62 San Jose 4 20 9 21 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday, October 28

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

